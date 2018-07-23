Made To Conquer tops card and It’s My Turn tops boards

Veteran jockey Jeff Lloyd just failed in his final attempt to win the big race aboard Made To Conquer. This time the son of Dynasty will be riden by Piere Strydom.

As in the July, the gelding will start alongside some well-fancied stable mates from the Justin Snaith yard, with Richard Fourie’s mount Strathdon is bound to have plenty of supporters.

Another Dynasty progeny sure to be near the top of bookmakers’ boards is It’s My Turn, winner of both the KZN Derby and Gold Vase over staying trips.

His merit rating has dropped two points to 106, despite having won both races comfortably, and he has to be a serious contender for trainer Dean Kannemeyer.