Made To Conquer tops card and It’s My Turn tops boards

Vodacom Durban July runner-up Made To Conquer tops the weights for the eLan- Gold Cup (Grade 3), the showpiece event on Champions Day at Greyville on Saturday.
Veteran jockey Jeff Lloyd just failed in his final attempt to win the big race aboard Made To Conquer. This time the son of Dynasty will be riden by Piere Strydom.
As in the July, the gelding will start alongside some well-fancied stable mates from the Justin Snaith yard, with Richard Fourie’s mount Strathdon is bound to have plenty of supporters.
Another Dynasty progeny sure to be near the top of bookmakers’ boards is It’s My Turn, winner of both the KZN Derby and Gold Vase over staying trips.
His merit rating has dropped two points to 106, despite having won both races comfortably, and he has to be a serious contender for trainer Dean Kannemeyer.
Last year’s Gold Cup winner Hermoso Mundo, from the Weiho Marwing stable, is back carrying 59kg with Bernard Fayd’Herbe up.
Long regarded as the country’s premier staying event, the Gold Cup once again promises to be a stirring contest to round off the racingseason.
Final field for Race 7 (Turf) R1,250,000 3200m 4:20pm
eLAN GOLD CUP (Grade 3) Horse Mass MR Draw B A T Jockey Trainer
1 MADE TO CONQUER 60.0 108 (107) 12 A P Strydom Justin Snaith 2 IT’S MY TURN 59.5 106 (106) 9
A A Marcus Dean Kannemeyer 3LETITRAIN59.5106(106)7A
B Lerena Ashley Fortune
4 HERMOSO MUNDO 59.0 104
(104) 11 A B Fayd’Herbe Weiho Marwing
5 WITCHCRAFT 58.5 102 (102) 14 A T *L Hewitson Sean Tarry
6 STRATHDON 58.0 102 (101) 4 A R Fourie Justin Snaith
7 DARK MOON RISING 57.5 101 (100) 6 A K de Melo Paul Lafferty
8 WILD WICKET 56.5 97 (96) 2 B
A M Khan Duncan Howells
9 KITTY’S DESTINY 56.0 95 (95)
16 B A T S Khumalo Joe Soma
10 ONE MAN SHOW 55.5 95 (94) 8 B A T W Kennedy Dean Kanne-
meyer
11 DESERT WISDOM 53.0 87
(86) 17 A M Thackeray Jacques
Strydom
12 ONE DIRECTION 52.5 86 (85)
1 B A C Zackey Justin Snaith
13 ROYAL UTOPIA 52.5 85 (84)
15 B A T J Penny Candice Dawson 14 BALLYMAINE 52.0 81 (74) 10 B A K Zechner I S Moore/D W
Moore
15 FRIKKIE 52.0 81 (81) 5 B A T M v Rensburg Jacques Strydom
16 SHEET WEAVER 52.0 78 (78) 13 A M Yeni Alec Laird
Reserve Runners
17 EPONA 55.0 93 ( 92) 3 A Re- serve 1 *Res*Joey Ramsden
