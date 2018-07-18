It’s his turn for Gold

When It’s My Turn won the Grade 1 Investec Cape Derby in 2016 it was probably an indication he would turn out to be a good stayer.
Fred Crabbia’s runner only managed to win his third race when he captured the Grade 3 Track And Ball Derby over 2400m at Scottsville in June. It took both a change of trainer and distance for him to achieve that victory. He followed up with a win last Saturday in the DStv Gold Vase over 3000m at Greyville so it comes as no surprise that he is among the entries for the Grade 3 eLan Gold Cup over 3200m on Saturday 28 July.
Interestingly, Dean Kannemeyer’s charge saw two points comes off his merit rating after that Gold Vase win so he will come into the Gold Cup carrying 0.5kg less than last time. Anton Marcus rode the son of Dynasty to victory in his last two starts and has confirmed he will be aboard It’s My Turn in the Gold Cup.
Their main opposition is likely to come from Vodacom Durban July runner-up Made To Conquer, who has been allotted top weight of 60kg.
Made To Conquer will have to carry 7kg more than he did in the Durban July which is not easy over 3200m.
Last year’s winner Hermoso Mundo is also among the entries as well as filly Flichity By Farr who ran 1.25 lengths behind It’s My Turn in the Gold Vase. It’s My Turn has also been entered to run in the Grade 1 World Sports Bet- ting Champions Cup over 1800m but is unlikely to take up that option.
Among the entries for that event are two Justin Snaith runners, African Night Sky and Elusive Silva.
This year’s Cape Derby winner, Eyes Wide Open from the Glen Kotzen yard, is also among the entries and Kotzen has said for a while this race was his mission.
More interesting are two nominations from the Mike de Kock yard, Cascapedia and Heavenly Blue, the two horses who went wrong just ahead of the Sun Met in Cape Town. They have been back in training and neither would be wise to write off.
Supplementary entries close 11am on Monday 16 July while dec- larations close 11am on Thursday 19 July.
Entries for the R1.25-million eLan Gold Cup (Grade 3) over 3200m at Greyville on 28 July 15
MADE TO CONQUER (S J Snaith) 60.0; 10 IT’S MY TURN (D Kannemeyer) 59.5; 8 LET IT RAIN (A B Fortune) 59.5; 19 CROWD PLEASER (J Janse van Vuuren) 59.0; 13 HERMOSO MUNDO (W H Marwing) 59.0; 23 MASTER’S EYE (S J Snaith) 58.5; 20 WITCHCRAFT (S G Tarry) 58.5; 5 STRATHDON (S J Snaith) 58.0; 7 DARK MOON RIS- ING (P V Lafferty) 57.5; 14 COOL CHARDONNAY (W H Marwing) 56.5; 2 WILD WICKET (D C How- ells) 56.5; 25 KITTY’S DESTINY (J A Soma) 56.0; 26 FLICHITY BY FARR (A Wright) 55.5; 9 ONE MAN SHOW (D Kannemeyer) 55.5; 27 PAGODA (G V Woodruff) 55.5; 4 EPONA (J Ramsden) 55.0; 18 JUST CRUISED IN (C D van Zyl) 54.5; 24 ROY’S RIVIERA (F Robinson) 54.0; 28 DESERT WISDOM (JVA Strydom) 53.0; 1 ONE DIRECTION (S J Snaith) 52.5; 22 ROYAL UTOPIA (C Dawson) 52.5; 12 BALLYMAINE (I/D Moore) 52.0; 3 EASTERN PEARL (T Spies) 52.0; 6 FRIKKIE (JVA Strydom) 52.0; 21 HADDINGTON (L W Goosen) 52.0; 11 PLANO (T J Laing) 52.0; 16 SHEET WEAVER (A G Laird) 52.0; 17 TOP CLASS- MAN (F Robinson) 52.0.
Entries for the R1-million World Sports Betting Champions Cup (Grade 1) (WFA) over 1800m
12 AFRICAN NIGHT SKY (S J Snaith) 60.0; 19 BULLETING HOME (S G Tarry) 60.0; 16 CAP- TAIN AMERICA (B Crawford) 60.0; 6 CROWD PLEASER (J J van Vuuren) 60.0; 11 ELUSIVE SILVA (S J Snaith) 60.0; 15 GOLD STANDARD (G S Kotzen) 60.0; 2 HEAVENLY BLUE (M F de Kock) 60.0; 5 IT’S MY TURN (D Kanne- meyer) 60.0; 17 MAMBO MIME (D Kannemeyer) 60.0; 14 MATADOR MAN (S G Tarry) 60.0; 21 PER- OVSKIA (H W Crawford) 60.0; 1 SAIL SOUTH (B Crawford) 60.0; 10 EYES WIDE OPEN (G S Kotzen) 58.5; 4 PACK LEADER (G S Kotzen) 58.5; 7 ROCKET COUNTDOWN (C Bass-Robinson) 58.5; 20 ROY HAD ENOUGH (F Robinson) 58.5; 13 SURCHARGE (S T Pettigrew) 58.5; 9 TAP O’ NOTH (V H Marshall) 58.5; 3 UNDERCOVER AGENT (B Crawford) 58.5; 8 CASCAPEDIA (M F de Kock) 57.5; 18 SABINA’S DYNASTY (P A Peter) 57.5.
Entries for the R1-million Mercury Sprint (Grade 1) (WFA) over 1200m
18 AFRICA RISING (S G Tarry) 60.0; 8 ALWAYS IN CHARGE (V H Marshall) 60.0; 10 ATTEN- BOROUGH (J Ramsden) 60.0; 13 BISHOP’S BOUNTY (S J Snaith) 60.0; 17 BLACK CAT BACK (B Crawford) 60.0; 1 CHAMPAGNE HAZE (G M Alexander) 60.0; 4 COPPER FORCE (S J Snaith) 60.0; 16 LLOYD’S LEGACY (L W Goosen) 60.0; 15 LONDON CALL (M Dixon) 60.0; 2 ROCKY VALLEY (C Dawson) 60.0; 3 SUNSET EYES (B Craw- ford) 60.0; 14 TRIP TO HEAVEN (S G Tarry) 60.0; 6 BOLD RESPECT (B Crawford) 59.5; 20 DUTCH PHILIP (C Bass-Robinson) 59.5; 7 HARD TO PLAY (W Whitehead) 59.5; 12 PINNACLE PEAK (D Sham) 59.5; 9 SNIPER SHOT (P V Lafferty) 59.5; 5 SPEEDPOINT (J Ramsden) 59.5; 19 VISION TO KILL (P M Gadsby) 57.5; 11 CHIMICHURI RUN (S G Tarry) 52.5; 11 WILL PAYS (M/A Azzie)
