Doublemint chews up his Winter Derby opposition

Following Do It Again’s July victory Doublemint capped a brilliant week for sire Twice Over and trainer Justin Snaith with an easy win in the Grade 3 Highland Stud Winter Derby at Kenilworth on Saturday.
After placing in the first two legs, Justin Snaith’s colt had to be a serious contender with both his conquerors, the unbeaten Rainbow Bridge and Rocket Countdown absent.
He went off a generous 2-1, due to some doubt about his ability to stay 2400m in heavy going, but strolled past Spring Man about 300m out and went on to a facile win by 3.25 lengths.
“The way he won was very impressive”, said trainer Snaith, while Hong Kong-bound Grant van Niekerk said this is a definite Grade 1 candidate.”
Earlier undefeated juvenile One World marked himself down as potentially something very special after a dominant start to finish win in the listed Highlands Stud Langerman.
Vaughan Marshall and MJ Byleveld won this last year with another Captain Al colt Tap O’ Noth, and will be hoping this one also goes on to Cape Guineas glory come December.
“He was very impressive. He has a good action so I decided to use it, and once he quickened at the top of the straight it was all over,” said Byleveld.
Co-owner and birthday boy Etienne Braun was cheered up by the result, as he has been laid low by flu and got out of his sick bed to attend.
Another to impress was Brave Move, who reeled off her fifth easy win in succession in the same sponsors’ listed Ladies Mile.
Four lengths off gutsy pacemaker Call To Account as they turned for home, Aldo Domeyer had that one’s measure halfway up the straight, and powered away to a very easy 2.25-length win to take her first stakes title.
Banker of the day Fresnaye duly arrived in the listed Winter Oaks, but was given a fright by stable mate Dynasty’s Blossom.
Donovan Dillon cleverly set sail for home a long way out on this one, and while Bernard Fayd’Herbe appeared to have the move covered, it was only in the dying strides he got the upper hand to score by a neck.
Strapping juvenile filly Coral Bay had led from a long way out to take Irridescence Stakes, the first of the five Highlands Stud-sponsored features on the day.
This daughter of Ideal World completed back to back listed wins when winning over 1500m. Santa Clara was runner up by 0.50 lengths, after filling the same position in the Kenilworth Fillies Nursery a month ago.
