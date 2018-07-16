Doublemint chews up his Winter Derby opposition

Following Do It Again’s July victory Doublemint capped a brilliant week for sire Twice Over and trainer Justin Snaith with an easy win in the Grade 3 Highland Stud Winter Derby at Kenilworth on Saturday.

After placing in the first two legs, Justin Snaith’s colt had to be a serious contender with both his conquerors, the unbeaten Rainbow Bridge and Rocket Countdown absent.

He went off a generous 2-1, due to some doubt about his ability to stay 2400m in heavy going, but strolled past Spring Man about 300m out and went on to a facile win by 3.25 lengths.

“The way he won was very impressive”, said trainer Snaith, while Hong Kong-bound Grant van Niekerk said this is a definite Grade 1 candidate.”

Earlier undefeated juvenile One World marked himself down as potentially something very special after a dominant start to finish win in the listed Highlands Stud Langerman.

Vaughan Marshall and MJ Byleveld won this last year with another Captain Al colt Tap O’ Noth, and will be hoping this one also goes on to Cape Guineas glory come December.