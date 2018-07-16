Fayd’Herbe might pay to follow at Durbanville

Cape Town based jockey Bernard Fayd’Herbe is always in demand with trainers for the insightful feedback he gives on horses and that popularity is reflected in his promising bookings at Durbanville tomorrow.

The lanky rider has seven rides for seven different trainers, with each engagement having something of a winning chance – and a few of them excellent chances.

Fayd’Herbe starts his working day in Race 1, a Maiden Juvenile Plate, on Hidden Influence for Dean Kannemeyer. This colt by Visionaire began his career two months ago with what was obviously an orientation exercise over 1200m before returning to the same track and trip and putting in a determined finishing burst to grab a fourth place.

Now Hidden Influence steps up to 1400m and, with natural improvement and the juvenile expertise of Kannemeyer, he could go close.

More Magic from the Candice Bass-Robinson stable is a tad more experienced and provides the main opposition.

The Eric Sands-trained Azinza is another winning chance for Fayd’Herbe in Race 3 – a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 2000m. In a moderate field, this three-year-old’s honest efforts in recent months might be rewarded in her 14th outing.