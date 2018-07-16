Fayd’Herbe might pay to follow at Durbanville

Cape Town based jockey Bernard Fayd’Herbe is always in demand with trainers for the insightful feedback he gives on horses and that popularity is reflected in his promising bookings at Durbanville tomorrow.
The lanky rider has seven rides for seven different trainers, with each engagement having something of a winning chance – and a few of them excellent chances.
Fayd’Herbe starts his working day in Race 1, a Maiden Juvenile Plate, on Hidden Influence for Dean Kannemeyer. This colt by Visionaire began his career two months ago with what was obviously an orientation exercise over 1200m before returning to the same track and trip and putting in a determined finishing burst to grab a fourth place.
Now Hidden Influence steps up to 1400m and, with natural improvement and the juvenile expertise of Kannemeyer, he could go close.
More Magic from the Candice Bass-Robinson stable is a tad more experienced and provides the main opposition.
The Eric Sands-trained Azinza is another winning chance for Fayd’Herbe in Race 3 – a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 2000m. In a moderate field, this three-year-old’s honest efforts in recent months might be rewarded in her 14th outing.
Races 6 and 7 are where the ace jockey is most likely to stamp his authority on the race meeting.
Silver Master has a tasty No 4 draw for the sixth race, a MR 76 Handicap sprint over 1250m, around the turn. He also has solid recent form and won at the potentially tricky Durbanville course two starts ago. This three-time winner comes off a two-month break, but his conditioner, Bass-Robinson, is adept at getting them to win fresh.
At the bottom of the weights, Para Handy, gets 7.5kg from Silver Master and is likely to give some cheek. The Brett Crawford-trained four-year-old has shown a liking for cut in the ground, so if it is soggy he will surely be dangerous.
Silver Master and Para Handy are a good Swinger and Exacta option – and could be bankers in Trifectas and Quartets.
Fayd’Herbe swings a leg over It Is What It Is for Mike Stewart in Race 7, a FM 80 Handicap over 1000m, for what could be the best bet on the card.
This three-year-old filly by Count Dubois has drawn on the rails, giving her an instant lead for the left-hand turn. Fayd’Herbe rode her at this course over this distance three runs back and just failed to get up to win. The duo will know how to go one better.
Bass-Robinson’s Passion Peach looks the biggest threat, but punters seeking an exotics banker on a fairly tough card might want to go with It Is What It Is.
Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.