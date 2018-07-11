Godolphin expected to make a point in G1 Darley July Cup

Not only are both the Guineas run on the somewhat soulless Rowley Mile but also their prestigious two-year-old races in the autumn, yet the popular July Course, which lends itself to glorious weather, is far more relaxing, famed for its Panama hats, summer frocks and endless jugs of Pimms.

Virtually no rain over the last six weeks has left the ground rattling fast at the headquarters of British Flat racing, but that won’t worry BLUE POINT, who can win the feature £500,000 Group 1 Darley July Cup on Saturday.

Prior to Royal Ascot, Harry Angel, whom Godolphin bought last summer, was Europe’s number one sprinter, but a freak accident in the stalls in the Diamond Jubilee, in which he injured a leg, has meant the clock has beaten the defending champion, who might not reappear until Haydock in September.

However, a brilliant performance at the Royal meeting from Godolphin’s Blue Point saw him promoted to pole-position in the boys in blue’s pecking order of sprinters, and trainer Charlie Appleby has no qualms about stepping back up to 1200m.

He said: “It’s probably true that Blue Point had the run of the race in the King’s Stand Stakes (1000m) at Royal Ascot as the blistering early pace set by Battaash and Lady Aurelia suited us perfectly. “That, together with his supposed best form being over the minimum trip, has some professionals not convinced about Blue Point, but they forget that he broke the 1200m track record at Ascot when beating Harry Angel last year, and for me he is equally effective at either distance.”