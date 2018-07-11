It’s his turn for Gold

When It’s My Turn won the Grade 1 Investec Cape Derby in 2016 it was probably an indication he would turn out to be a good stayer.

Fred Crabbia’s runner only managed to win his third race when he captured the Grade 3 Track And Ball Derby over 2400m at Scottsville in June. It took both a change of trainer and distance for him to achieve that victory. He followed up with a win last Saturday in the DStv Gold Vase over 3000m at Greyville so it comes as no surprise that he is among the entries for the Grade 3 eLan Gold Cup over 3200m on Saturday 28 July.

Interestingly, Dean Kannemeyer’s charge saw two points comes off his merit rating after that Gold Vase win so he will come into the Gold Cup carrying 0.5kg less than last time.

Anton Marcus rode the son of Dynasty to victory in his last two starts and has confirmed he will be aboard It’s My Turn in the Gold Cup.

Their main opposition is likely to come from Vodacom Durban July runner-up Made To Conquer, who has been allotted top weight of 60kg.

Made To Conquer will have to carry 7kg more than he did in the Durban July which is not easy over 3200m.

Last year’s winner Hermoso Mundo is also among the entries as well as filly Flichity By Farr who ran 1.25 lengths behind It’s My Turn in the Gold Vase. It’s My Turn has also been entered to run in the Grade 1 World Sports Betting Champions Cup over 1800m but is unlikely to take up that option.

Among the entries for that event are two Justin Snaith runners, African Night Sky and Elusive Silva.