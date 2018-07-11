Baahir set for win No 7

Dorrie Sham has had a good run on the Highveld since moving her string from Port Elizabeth. She is based at the Vaal and they have had a number of winners at that course.

Tomorrow Sham sends out Baahir to contest a MR 80 Handicap over 1200m on the Outside track and this five-year-old Australian-bred gelding can notch up his seventh victory.

He is a beautifully bred son of Galileo who started off with Mike de Kock but Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum of Dubai, who both bred and raced Baahir early on in his career, is really looking for Graded race winners and looked to be quite ordinary.

When Sham bought him in 2016 he was a two-time winner but while he has still not been picking up feature victories he has gone on to win four more races.

His last win was in April but since then he has put in two very good races.

In his penultimate start he was the fastest finisher in a race won by Buffalo Bill Cody over 1200m on the Turffontein Inside track. Although he finished sixth, he was only 0.90 lengths behind the winner.

Baahir had a short break and came back to race at Turffontein on 1 July in a MR 88 Handicap over 1160m. He went off at 12-1 but ran a cracker to finish a 1.40-length second behind African Ruler.

He takes a drop in class in this Vaal race and also holds two of his rivals based on his last start – Donny G and Dorman. In their race won by African Ruler Donny G was fifth, 3.10 lengths behind and Dorman 13th some 12.50 lengths behind African Ruler.