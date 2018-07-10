Expect a lot of Shenanigans at Pontefract this afternoon

London – Shenanigans will not be winning out of turn if com- ing good in the Weatherbys General Stud Book Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract today.
Roger Varian’s filly was thoroughly impressive in decent handicaps at Goodwood and Newmarket last summer, before rounding off her campaign with a perfectly respectable runner-up finish on the Rowley Mile. Although she has failed to add to her tally of three career wins after three starts this season, she has actually enhanced her reputation, filling the runner-up spot in Listed events at Kempton and Goodwood and placing third in the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom last month.
That latest effort was arguably a career best and the form looks rock solid with the winner Wilamina having since run a blinder at Royal Ascot. Shenanigans has her sights lowered a shade for her latest assignment and looks sure to give her backers a good run for their money.
Highly Sprung bids to complete a course and distance hattrick in the King Richard III Handicap. Having already won five races during a three-season spell with Mark Johnston, the five-year-old joined Les Eyre last October after being snapped up for a relatively modest 13,000 guineas.
Although his first two efforts for his new connections were nothing to write home about, he looked to relish the drop to 1200m on a fast surface when scoring here last month and proved that was no flash in the pan when following up in some style a week ago.
Given the manner of that victory, he can expect a significant rise in the weights, so it is no surprise Eyre has decided to turn him out quickly under the 3kg penalty. With champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa on his back, Highly Sprung will take plenty of beating.
Gainsay can continue a fine season by landing the Bet On-line Now! starsports.bet Fillies’ Handicap at Brighton. The Jonathan Portman trained three- year-old has already struck gold three times in 2018, including an emphatic course and distance success at the end of May.
She carries 5kg more on her return to the seaside, but only 2.5kg higher than when winning at Lingfield last time out. Gainsay is clearly on a huge upward curve and can continue to defy the handicapper.
Energia Flavio can claim a third win at Wolverhampton in Division 2 of the sportingjobs.co.uk Handicap.
Dan Skelton’s recent Southwell scorer Atlantic Storm rates the best bet over the jumps at Uttoxeter in the Betfred “Super League” Handicap Chase. – Press Association
Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.