Expect a lot of Shenanigans at Pontefract this afternoon

London – Shenanigans will not be winning out of turn if com- ing good in the Weatherbys General Stud Book Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract today.

Roger Varian’s filly was thoroughly impressive in decent handicaps at Goodwood and Newmarket last summer, before rounding off her campaign with a perfectly respectable runner-up finish on the Rowley Mile. Although she has failed to add to her tally of three career wins after three starts this season, she has actually enhanced her reputation, filling the runner-up spot in Listed events at Kempton and Goodwood and placing third in the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom last month.

That latest effort was arguably a career best and the form looks rock solid with the winner Wilamina having since run a blinder at Royal Ascot. Shenanigans has her sights lowered a shade for her latest assignment and looks sure to give her backers a good run for their money.