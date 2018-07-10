Cape Xtreme pulled out of Cape Winter Derby

Heavy rain caused the postponement from Saturday 30 June and while there has been no rain for over a week and the going has dried to good (penetrometer reading 22), more heavy rain is forecast for Thursday. Windguru predicts nearly 30mm for Cape Town that day with a further 8mm on Friday.

The merit ratings of the nine runners have not changed in the interim and the only jockey change is Robert Khathi (who was originally declared for Cape Xtreme) taking over from Francois Herholdt on Ballad Of The Sea.

Khathi won the race on Elusive Silva two years ago.

The draws have been redone but this is not expected to have much influence on the outcome considering the trip and that there are only nine runners.

Justin Snaith has won the last two runnings with Elusive Silva and African Night Sky and this year he has Doublemint and Love Happens in the line-up.

Bernard Fayd’Herbe has been the most successful jockey of those riding in Saturday’s race. He has won it three times but Aldo Domeyer and Grant van Niekerk have each won it twice.

Fresnaye remains the horse to beat in the Listed Winter Oaks as she is rated at least 7kg better off than any other runner in the race.

Final field and draws for the R250,000 Highlands Stud Winter Derby (Grade 3) over 2400m at Kenilworth on Saturday.