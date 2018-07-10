Cape Xtreme pulled out of Cape Winter Derby

Nine of the 10 original acceptors for the 2400m Highlands Stud Winter Derby have been declared for Saturday’s postponed Kenilworth Grade 3 test, the only one to have dropped out is the Candice Bass-Robinson-trained Cape Xtreme.
Heavy rain caused the postponement from Saturday 30 June and while there has been no rain for over a week and the going has dried to good (penetrometer reading 22), more heavy rain is forecast for Thursday. Windguru predicts nearly 30mm for Cape Town that day with a further 8mm on Friday.
The merit ratings of the nine runners have not changed in the interim and the only jockey change is Robert Khathi (who was originally declared for Cape Xtreme) taking over from Francois Herholdt on Ballad Of The Sea.
Khathi won the race on Elusive Silva two years ago.
The draws have been redone but this is not expected to have much influence on the outcome considering the trip and that there are only nine runners.
Justin Snaith has won the last two runnings with Elusive Silva and African Night Sky and this year he has Doublemint and Love Happens in the line-up.
Bernard Fayd’Herbe has been the most successful jockey of those riding in Saturday’s race. He has won it three times but Aldo Domeyer and Grant van Niekerk have each won it twice.
Fresnaye remains the horse to beat in the Listed Winter Oaks as she is rated at least 7kg better off than any other runner in the race.
Final field and draws for the R250,000 Highlands Stud Winter Derby (Grade 3) over 2400m at Kenilworth on Saturday.
1 – 6 DOUBLEMINT (S J Snaith) G van Niekerk 60.0 – 99
2 – 5 ANCESTRY (J Ramsden) B Fayd’Herbe 59.0 – 95
3 – 7 ROCK MY SOUL (J Rams- den) D Dillon 59.0 – 90
4 – 2 SPRING MAN (B Crawford) C Orffer 59.0 – 88
5 – 9 LOVE HAPPENS (S J Snaith) R Fourie 59.0 – 87
6 – 4 PACIFIC CHESTNUT (C Bass-Robinson) R Munger 59.0 – 82 7 – 3 MAN ABOUT TOWN (P Steyn) G Cheyne 59.0 – 79
8 – 1 BALLAD OF THE SEA (C Bass-Robinson) R Khathi 59.0 – 76 9 – 8 POWER TOWER (C Bass- Robinson) A Domeyer 59.0 – 72
Same Trainer: (1,5) (2,3) (6,8,9)
Final field and draws for the R150,000 Highlands Stud Langerman (Listed) over 1500m
1- 4 CHARLES (B Crawford) C Orffer 58.0 – 84
3 – 11 LUCKY DANCER (J Rams- den) B Fayd’Herbe 58.0 – 91
4 – 5 MONTEGO BAY (J Rams- den) D Dillon 58.0 – 84
5 – 9 MR CRUMFORD (B Craw- ford) G Cheyne 58.0 – 93
6 – 12 MR GREEN STREET (S J Snaith) F Herholdt 58.0 – 87
7 – 8 SACRED ARROW (C Bass- Robinson) A Domeyer 58.0 – 87
8 – 6 SAILOR SAM (G W Ennion)
…………… 58.0 – 84
9 – 13 TEMP THE TIGER (J
Ramsden) M Winnaar 58.0 – 90
10 – 7 WATCH ME DAD (R G Sheehan) R Khathi 58.0 – 88
11 – 10 ALL THE SEVENS (D M Katz) R Fourie 56.0 – 80
12 – 1 BLACK INDY (S J Snaith) R Munger 56.0 – 81
13 – 2 FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT (S J Snaith) G van Niekerk 56.0 – 90
Same Trainer: (2,5) (3,4,9) (6,12,13)
Final field for the R150,000 Highland Stud Winter Oaks (Listed) over 2200m
1 – 4 FRESNAYE (J Ramsden) B Fayd’Herbe 60.0 – 107
2 – 5 INTOTHELIMELIGHT (C Bass-Robinson) A Domeyer 59.0 – 93
3 – 12 DYNASTY’S BLOSSOM (J Ramsden) D Dillon 59.0 – 90
4 – 1 ESTEEMAL (S J Snaith) G Cheyne 59.0 – 85
5 – 10 ONTENDERHOOKS (C Bass-Robinson) R Munger 59.0 – 85 6 – 9 TALITHA BOREALIS (S J Snaith) R Fourie 59.0 – 84
7 – 6 PEARL JAM (C Bass-Robin- son) F Herholdt 59.0 – 82
8 – 11 WOODSTOCK FAIRY (C Bass-Robinson) M Byleveld 59.0 – 80
9 – 3 EAST LYNNE (W A Nel) C Orffer 59.0 – 77
10 – 7 TEASE (S J Snaith) G van Niekerk 59.0 – 76
11 – 2 CAMBRIDGE GIRL (C Bass-Robinson) G Behr 59.0 – 70 12 – 8 SECOND CHANCE (G S Kotzen) R Khathi 59.0 – 69
Same Trainer: (1,3) (2,5,7,8,11) (4,6,10)
