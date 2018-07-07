Justin Snaith dominates Durban July as Do It Again wins

The main race at Africa’s biggest equestrian event, the Vodacom Durban July, has been run and the winner is trainer Justin Snaith’s horse Do It Again. Snaith’s horses also won second and third.

Anton Marcus was the winning jockey.

The start of the race had been delayed due to technical issues with the gates, which evidently agitated the horses.

Ahead of the race, African Night Sky, captain of Snaith’s five-strong July team, remained the strong favourite and was leading the race halfway through.

However, second place went to Made to Conquer, in Jeff Lloyd’s last race. Elusive Silva took third.

Lots of money had also been put down on 2016 SA Triple Crown hero Abashiri, but that horse failed to finish.

Trainer Justin Snaith had five runners in the July, but Brett Crawford’s charge White River and Joburg raider Matador Man were also firm contenders.

The Durban July Handicap has been held annually on the first Saturday of July since 1897 at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban. Raced on turf, the July is open to horses of all ages. It is South Africa’s premier horse racing event and offers a prize purse of R4.25 million, of which the winner receives R2.5 million. Second place earns R800 000, third R400 000, fourth R200 000 and R50 000 for fifth.

Last year’s race was won by Candice Bass-Robinson’s Marinaresco.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.