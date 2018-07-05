Cool Muzi gets July Fever

“It’s the July, it’s always very competitive and you need some luck in running but I wouldn’t want to be on anything else,” said Yeni. “My horse has been good to me. He won a Grade 1 last time and over R3 million in stakes, so he’s proven himself!”

The Robbie Sage-trained Judpot five-year-old beat the likes of dual Equus champion Legal Eagle, star mare Nother Russia and 2017 Triple Crown hero Abashiri when winning his last start, the Grade 1 Premier’s Champion Challenge over 2 000m at Turffontein.

That was Coral Fever’s second win in just three starts when fitted with blinkers, which Yeni believes has improved the horse.

“I spoke to Mr Sage about it (adding blinkers) after Cape Town,” where Coral Fever ran in the Sun Met. “I felt he wasn’t putting it all in. They’ve made the difference and his mind is on the job now!”

While Sage has his reservations about Coral Fever adapting to the tight Greyville track, Yeni believes a true-run race and an honest pace should see his mount perform in another positive light.

“I know he hasn’t raced there before but I don’t see why he shouldn’t run a good race. There are horses drawn wide who will be looking to get over into a nice position, so that should inject some early speed into the race. I don’t think it will be a fast-run race but they should go an even tempo, which will suit my horse.”

He added, “I’m confident, I have to be. Yes, my horse carries top weight but he’s earned it. He has the form to be competitive and I’m expecting a big run. Obviously I have to respect horses like African Night Sky, Jeff Lloyd’s ride Made To Conquer and Abashiri (0,5kg better off for a 0,25 lengths), but I’ll be disappointed were I not to finish in the first three!”