Roaring Lion to seek revenge in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes

And with Cracksman and Enable, the king and queen of last year’s classic stars, on the sidelines for different reasons and last month’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes hero Poet’s Word being aimed instead at the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on 28 July, we won’t learn much more about the respective merits of the two generations from this weekend’s £790,625 Group 1 Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown.

The Eclipse comes at the perfect time for the three-year-olds, who receive a weight allowance of 5kg from the older brigade, and last year only a whisker prevented Barney Roy from giving the youngsters a third consecutive win in this prestigious race.

Godolphin’s Hawkbill, successful two years ago, is arguably the best of the older horses, but his quirks are popping up more often these days, and he was well beaten at the Royal meeting, though he did finish in front of Cliffs Of Moher, who might yet be included in the Coolmore challenge for Sandown.

So it seems safe to focus on the three-year-olds, with Derby hero Masar and Epsom third home ROARING LION meeting for the fourth time this season.

Masar, who left two galloping companions eight lengths adrift in a dawn gallop at Newmarket last Saturday, has been Eclipse favourite since Godolphin opted to head for the Esher slopes rather than seek the classic double in Ireland.

But, while the formbook is the punter’s best friend, if it was that reliable we’d still have Germany, Spain, Argentina and Portugal in football’s World Cup.