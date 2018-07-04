Luke to show he can rule from the palace

Pera Palace could not have been more impressive when winning a MR 90 Handicap over 1400m at Greyville last time and can carry that excellent form into Race 6 at the Vaal tomorrow.

As racing takes place on the Classic track they will be racing around the turn and that is likely to suit this Paul Peter trained three-year-old in a MR 94 Handicap over 1450m.

Although only a three-time winner he gives the impression that he is a very good sort and we have not yet seen the best of him.

The connections had him gelded in December last year and since his return to racing a month later Pera Palace has only once run out of the placings.

He was very well supported to win at Greyville in June and went off as the outright favourite in a most competitive race.

It is worth noting that apprentice Luke Ferraris rode him on that occasion, taking 4kg off his back and he gets the ride again, once again claiming his full apprentice allowance.

Ferraris looks to have a bright future and as was the case with Lyle Hewitson, is worth every kilo he claims.