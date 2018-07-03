Snaith runners dominate the betting in July day features

Betting World have priced up on all 12 races for Saturday’s Greyville card, which is headed up by the R4.25-million Vodacom Durban July over 2200m.

Runners from the Justin Snaith yard dominate the betting in many of the features and especially in the Grade 1 Durban July where he will saddle 22-10 favourite African Night Sky. He also sends out second favourite Do It Again and joint third-favourite Made To Conquer who will be rid- den by Jeff Lloyd.

Lloyd has won races all over the world including a number of major features but the Durban July is one race that has eluded him. Elusive Silva, who will be ridden by Bernard Fayd’Herbe, is the fourth runner from the Snaith yard and he is at 12-1.

His last runner Star Express and she is quoted at 40-1, one of the main outsiders for the race.

His strongest runner at the meeting is Snowdance who runs in the other Grade 1 race on the card, the Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes over 1600m. She is at 5-10 and is going to be a very popular banker in the Pick 6, especially as she is beautifully drawn in pole position. She has tremendous gate speed and will be out of the stall in a flash. It would come as no surprise if she should lead from start to finish.

The one race in which Snaith does not hold a strong hand is the Grade 2 Durban Golden Horseshoe for two-year-olds over 1400m. Runners from the Mike de Kock yard hold the top two positions in the with unbeaten Soqrat at 11-10 and Barahin at 4-1. Soqrat could well be another Pick 6 banker although stablemate Barahin has the advantage of having won at Greyville over the distance.