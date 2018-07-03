Snaith runners dominate the betting in July day features

Betting World have priced up on all 12 races for Saturday’s Greyville card, which is headed up by the R4.25-million Vodacom Durban July over 2200m.
Runners from the Justin Snaith yard dominate the betting in many of the features and especially in the Grade 1 Durban July where he will saddle 22-10 favourite African Night Sky. He also sends out second favourite Do It Again and joint third-favourite Made To Conquer who will be rid- den by Jeff Lloyd.
Lloyd has won races all over the world including a number of major features but the Durban July is one race that has eluded him. Elusive Silva, who will be ridden by Bernard Fayd’Herbe, is the fourth runner from the Snaith yard and he is at 12-1.
His last runner Star Express and she is quoted at 40-1, one of the main outsiders for the race.
His strongest runner at the meeting is Snowdance who runs in the other Grade 1 race on the card, the Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes over 1600m. She is at 5-10 and is going to be a very popular banker in the Pick 6, especially as she is beautifully drawn in pole position. She has tremendous gate speed and will be out of the stall in a flash. It would come as no surprise if she should lead from start to finish.
The one race in which Snaith does not hold a strong hand is the Grade 2 Durban Golden Horseshoe for two-year-olds over 1400m. Runners from the Mike de Kock yard hold the top two positions in the with unbeaten Soqrat at 11-10 and Barahin at 4-1. Soqrat could well be another Pick 6 banker although stablemate Barahin has the advantage of having won at Greyville over the distance.
Betting on all the feature races at Greyville.
BETTING WORLD 2200
33-10 Platinum Prince
9-2 Pack Leader
6-1 Royal Crusade
8-1 Crowd Pleaser, Social Order 9-1 Strathdon
10-1 Sabina’s Dynasty
14-1 Deo Juvente, Head Honcho 20-1 and upwards others
DStv GOLD VASE
7-2 It’s My Turn
11-2 One Direction
13-2 Let It Rain
7-1 Hero Quest, Mr Winsome 8-1 Cool Chardonnay
10-1 Silver Rose
12-1 Forafewdollarsmore
15-1 Flichity By Farr, One Man
Show, Storm Warning
25-1 and upwards others
SAMSUNG GOLDEN SLIPPER
(Grade2)
4-1 Celtic Sea
6-1 Firdoas (Aus)
13-2 Captain’s Princess, Miss
Khalifa
15-2 Canukeepitsecret
8-1 Ronnie’s Candy
11-1 Believe The Best
12-1 Running Brave, Temple Grafin
14-1 Mazari
16-1 and upwards others
DURBAN GOLDEN HORSESHOE (Grade 2)
11-10 Soqrat (Aus)
4-1 Barahin
9-2 Cue The Music
11-1 Basilius
12-1 Crown Guardian 20-1 and upwards others
VODACOM DURBAN JULY (Grade 1)
22-10 African Night Sky
6-1 Do It Again
9-1 Made To Conquer, White River
10-1 Abashiri, Majestic Mambo 12-1 Elusive Silva
18-1 Tilbury Fort, Dark Moon Rising
22-1 Matador Man
25-1 Yakeen (Aus)
28-1 Coral Fever, Fiorella
30-1 Liege
33-1 Gold Standard
35-1 Rocket Countdown
40-1 Star Express, Secret Potion
JONSSON WORKWEAR GARDEN PROVINCE STAKES (Grade 1)
5-10 Snowdance
11-1 The Secret Is Out 12-1 Neptune’s Rain
14-1 Gimme Six
15-1 Folk Dance
16-1 Elusive Heart
22-1 and upwards others
KZN YEARLING SALE MILLION (Non-Black Type)
17-10 Inverroche
4-1 Givinitsum
8-1 Against The Grain
10-1 Caliente
14-1 Purest Bliss, Ticket Holder 16-1 Frozen Tune, Mysterious
Omen, Desolate Road
