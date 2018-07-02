Majestic Mambo is off to Dubai

When Majestic Mambo lines up for the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday it will be in new colours. Mary Slack’s Wilgerbosdrift has bought a share in the three-year-old son of Mambo In Seattle and he will run in the their familiar black colours with a scarlet cap.

“In fact, Saturday’s race will be his last in South Africa,” said trainer Paul Peter. “After that he will be off to join Mike de Kock in Dubai.

“I must put the horse first and in his case I think he will do very well in Dubai. They go at a good pace and with no false rail he’ll be able to go out wide.

“Also, after the Durban July there is nothing for him in South Africa until the Sansui Summer Cup so it makes much more sense to send him overseas and he can race for dollars.”

After his July gallop Peter told Gold Circle that both he and jockey Callan Murray were both confident of a big run form Majestic Mambo.