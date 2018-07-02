Majestic Mambo is off to Dubai

When Majestic Mambo lines up for the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday it will be in new colours. Mary Slack’s Wilgerbosdrift has bought a share in the three-year-old son of Mambo In Seattle and he will run in the their familiar black colours with a scarlet cap.
“In fact, Saturday’s race will be his last in South Africa,” said trainer Paul Peter. “After that he will be off to join Mike de Kock in Dubai.
“I must put the horse first and in his case I think he will do very well in Dubai. They go at a good pace and with no false rail he’ll be able to go out wide.
“Also, after the Durban July there is nothing for him in South Africa until the Sansui Summer Cup so it makes much more sense to send him overseas and he can race for dollars.”
After his July gallop Peter told Gold Circle that both he and jockey Callan Murray were both confident of a big run form Majestic Mambo.
Peter said Majestic Mambo had come out of his second place finish in the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 very well and had actually improved since then.
He displayed his usual devastating turn of foot from the back that day and was flying at the finish, losing by just 0.75 lengths to the top-class Surcharge.
That race pointed to the three- year-old male strength this year lying on the Highveld as they had four of the best from the Cape, Tap O’ Noth, Do It Again, White River and Pack Leader behind them.
There were some groans from the audience on Tuesday in Greyville’s Classic Room when Majestic Mambo drew wide in No 19. “The draw is not so bad for this type of horse, he doesn’t want to be cramped, so I am not too perturbed,” said Peter.
“We are going in with a lot of confidence. We are really happy so please God he travels down well and everything goes well before the race. He is in with a big shout.”
Peter has another Grade 1 runner on the day in Folk Dance, a classy three-year-old filly by Tiger Ridge, who runs in the Grade 1 Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes over 1600m.
She ran below par in the Grade 2 Tibouchina over 1400m last time out but Peter said she had not travelled down well on that occasion and had knocked herself in the float.
She won the Grade 3 Fillies Mile by three lengths on Summer Cup Day to stamp herself as one of the best of her crop, but since then has had to deal with a succession of tough draws, finishing fourth in the Grade 2 Wilgerbos drift Gauteng Fillies Guineas, fifth in the Grade 1 SA Fillies Classic over 1800m and fourth in the Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes over 1600m.
She now at last has a plum draw of two, which is important for her as she likes to lie handy before using her telling kick in the straight.
Favourite Snowdance has drawn pole position and as this horse is usually a frontrunner, the race could pan out well for Folk Dance. She has the added bonus of Piere Strydom aboard.
