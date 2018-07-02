Vivir has winning verve

Calling Ormond Ferraris a veteran is a huge understatement and this octogenarian could give most of the top trainers a master class on how the job should be done.

So when he decides to send a two-year-old to KwaZulu-Natal to compete in a Grade 1 sprint one has to believe that youngster has ability. That was the case with Vivir who competed in the Grade 1 Alan Robertson Sprint at Scottsville over 1200m on 26 May.

This daughter of Philanthropist ended up finishing seventh behind Mighty High, but she was beaten just 5.10 lengths. She also won’t be the last horse to fail in their first run at the Pietermaritzburg course but her debut performance was good enough to indicate there is a lot more to come from this filly.

On debut, over 1200m at the Vaal in April, she beat Railtrip by 0.40 lengths with Crimson Royale another 0.60 lengths back in second. Jailhouse Jazz ran fourth, beaten 4.40 lengths. All three have come out to win their next start. Railtrip beat Favourite Model by 4.50 lengths, Crimson Royale beat Picture Me (also a winner since then) by 1.05 lengths while Jailhouse Jazz beat Pachanga by 2.25 lengths.

Her two performances have impressed the handicappers enough to see her racing off a merit rating of 93.