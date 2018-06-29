Upmarket Fresnaye too classy

Fresnaye looks a class apart from the other three-year-old fillies she faces in the Highlands Stud Winter Oaks over 2200m at Kenilworth tomorrow, and seems certain to add another listed title to her honours roll, after taking home the same sponsors’ Stormsvlei Mile at the end of May.
This Western Winter filly came home strongly from well off the pace on yielding going in that race, and has already won convincingly over 2000m, so tomorrow’s distance should be right up her alley.
She showed her class with Grade 1 places behind Snowdance and Oh Susanna during the Cape season, and it would be a major surprise if she didn’t account for the opposition here. A definite banker for all exotics.
Stablemate Dynasty’s Blossom and Candice Bass-Robinson’s Intothelimelight make most appeal for the places.
A suggested Quartet here would be to banker 1 for first, and then box 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 for the places.
The male equivalent Grade 3 Highlands Stud Winter Derby is a far more open affair, but Brett Crawford’s Spring Man would be a tentative first choice.
Corne Orffer’s mount made a highly promising start to his career with two wins over 2000m in his first three outings, followed by a highly creditable fifth in the Grade 1 Cape Derby.
Gelded following a couple of flat efforts, his two subsequent appearances have been encouraging.
He stayed on for fourth in the Winter Classic last time after setting the pace, and seems certain to relish going 2400m. This son of Marchfield is likely to be up with the pace and will stretch them over the short run-in on the Kenilworth winter course.
There are plenty of threats though. Rock My Soul has won both his attempts over a real staying trip, with the most recent on very soft going only last week.
Top weight Doublemint cannot be discounted after finishing a length ahead of Spring Gold in the Winter Classic, but goes beyond 1800m for the first time.
Ancestry continues to disappoint, but could now be looking for the distance, and at best is capable of surprising, as is the consistent Love Happens.
Another race which will attract plenty of interest is the listed Ladies Mile, where Brave Move is a strong selection to notch up her first stakes title.
Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.