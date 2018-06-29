Khumalo has the touch

A wide-open Pinnacle Stakes over 1160m tops the card on the Turffontein Standside track on Sunday but it is one of those races in which the form and the best handicapped boxes do not necessarily align.

Exquisite Touch is the best handicapped runner based on merit ratings and she could still be the horse to beat. There is an interesting swop of jockeys from the Sean Tarry yard as S’manga Khumalo takes over from Lyle Hewitson, who has ridden the four-year-old filly in her last three starts.

This time apprentice Lyle Hewitson, who now looks uncatchable in the race for the jockeys’ championship, takes the ride on Trip To Heaven.

Looking at the statistics one can certainly see why Tarry has made the move with Exquisite Touch as Khumalo has ridden the filly seven times for five wins and a fourth place. This is also a slight drop in class for the daughter of Var as her last two runs were in Grade 1 company. Her penultimate outing was in the Computa-form Sprint where she was run off her feet but was the third fastest finisher behind Attenborough.

Her last start was in the SA Fillies Sprint at Scottsville but she never got into the race on an unfamiliar track and finished unplaced.

The next best weighted runner is Champagne Haze but this is where form and fact don’t match up. Gary Alexander’s charge finished a 3.10-length ninth behind Arabian Beat over this course and distance in a Pinnacle Stakes while Just As I Said ran second, beaten just 0.30 lengths.