Snowdance will be a popular Pick 6 banker

There is little doubt that many punters will be relying on Snowdance to do them a good turn in the R1-million Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes over 1600m. When the final field was revealed for this Grade 1 race yesterday bookmakers quickly priced up Snowdance as the 6-10 favourite with The Secret Is Out next best at 10-1 and Ngaga at 12-1.

The odds are in favour of the pool climbing well above the guaranteed figure and everybody will be looking for a Pick 6 banker on a day where almost every race looks hellishly competitive.

There is a guaranteed Pick 6 pool of R11 million at Greyville on Saturday 7 July when the R4.25- million Vodacom Durban July will be run.

Snowdance has a lot going for her. She is the best handicapped runner who is at least 4.5kg better off with the others. She is beautifully drawn at No 2 and has Bernard Fayd’Herbe in the irons.

MJ Byleveld is not going to find it easy to win from gate No 13 on The Secret Is Out but Ngaga could run a big race under Aldo Domeyer from No 7 draw.

However, while we still have 10 days to go, if one is looking for an outsider look no further than Folk Dance.

For once Paul Peter’s charge has a good draw at No 2 and Piere Strydom will be in the irons.

Mike de Kock has a very strong hand in the Grade 2 Durban Golden Horseshoe over 1400m where he sends out Barahin, who has already won a feature over the course of distance, running clear of his rivals to capture the Listed Gatecrasher. Fayd’Herbe takes the ride.

However, even better could be Australian-bred Soqrat who has won both of his starts with ease. He is well drawn at No 4 and will be ridden by stable jockey Randall Simons.