Old Persian to build on Ascot success in Curragh Classic

With Godolphin’s Epsom hero Masar waiting for the Eclipse Stakes on 7 July, Sheikh Mohammed, whose son, Sheikh Hamdan, owns the Mark Johnston-trained secon favouritedin Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee, has added spice to Ireland’s premier classic by throwing his Old Persian hat in the ring.

Winning the King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal meeting secured an automatic place in The Curragh field for Old Persian, so, while 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior, though a disappointing fourth at Epsom, remains odds-on favourite to give Aidan O’Brien a 10th success in the race in the last 13 years, it no longer has the look of a “gimme”, as it had done since the defection of Masar.

There are only eight days between Old Persian’s Ascot celebration and his trip to Ireland, but Sheikh Mohammed will need no reminding that his late brother, Sheikh Maktoum Al Maktoum, gave the green light for Shareef Dancer to chase the same double in 1983 after an identical gap and he duly delivered again when beating Caerleon and Teenoso, the French and English Derby winners.

Charlie Appleby, who trains Old Persian, said: ”Ascot was Old Persian’s first try over 2400m, and he never looked stronger than he did in the final furlong (200m).

“He has a big, long stride and thanks to former jockey Oscar Urbina, who has been riding him out every morning, he has improved so much this season.”

At double-figure odds, Old Persian has excellent prospects of getting in the frame as he did not have too hard a race at Ascot, but in reality he’ll need to take another sizeable leap up the ladder to ruffle the feathers of the front two in the betting.