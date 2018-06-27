Challenge Trophy to play a role in jockeys’ championship

Hong Kong – The Manawatu Racing Club Challenge Trophy, Race 5, is the feature event on the Happy Valley card today and it could also play a pivotal role in this year’s battle in the Jockey Championship between Joao Moreira and Zac Purton.

Moreira will ride Irish import Insayshable following a six month absence since his Hong Kong debut in December when placed behind South African import Singapore Sling.

Purton rides a fit horse in Doctor Geoff who ventures to the city circuit for the first time and his recent form around Rise High reads very well.

However, Doctor Geoff has been anything but straight forward in recent outings and he might not be the most reliable of galloper in a finish.