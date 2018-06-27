July favourite draws well

As is the case every year, the announcement of the final field for the R4.25-million Vodacom Durban July made some people happy, while others were left ruing the fact their horses had been omitted.

The Grade 1 race over 2200m at Greyville Racecourse will be run on Saturday 7 July.

There were 18 horses declared as runners, with two others added as reserves should any of the final 18 be withdrawn. If there are no scratchings, then the reserves will be pulled out of the race by 8.15am on Friday 6 July.

African Night Sky will go into the race as a fairly hot favourite and his chances were not dampened by the fact he drew No 10 barrier position. Being in the middle of the field should be ideal for this four-year-old son of Dynasty. Based on his close-up sixth place in the Sun Met at Kenilworth in January, many pundits make him the horse to beat as they believe he is better than his rating and is, therefore, well handicapped.

“He has had the perfect prep and he is the horse to beat,” agreed Snaith at yesterday’s draw.

Grant van Niekerk has been confirmed as his jockey for the big race.

Snaith has five runners in the field and his others are Elusive Silva, to be ridden by Bernard Fayd’Herbe, Star Express (Aldo Domeyer), Do It Again (Anton Marcus) and Made To Conquer, who will have Jeff Lloyd in the irons.