Johnston to take command with a victory at Beverley

London – It is almost impossible to oppose Victory Command in the opening Racing UK In Glorious HD Novice Auction Stakes at Beverley today. Mark Johnston’s youngster has been placed on each of his five starts to date including two victories.

He was third in the Brian Yeardley Two Year Old Trophy here on his penultimate start, so it was no surprise to see him get back on the winning trail on his return to the Westwood a week ago. Victory Command clearly likes the place and this looks a gilt-edged opportunity for him to secure win number three before stepping up in class.

The Middleham maestro is also likely to be among the winners at Brighton, with On A May Day bidding for a second successive course and distance verdict in the bet365.com Handicap. Following a couple of fair efforts in defeat at Wolverhampton and Yarmouth, this daughter of Choisir was not winning out of turn when absolutely bolting up by seven lengths last week.