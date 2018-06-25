Mike de Kock is ‘feeling like turning it up’ after threats

Writing a blog on his website, mikedekockracing.com, the multiple former champion said members of his family, his staff and his horses had been threatened with death and harm during the three-day grooms’ strike at the Randjesfontein Training Centre near Midrand.

This had exacerbated his frustrations with the industry in general and he predicted a dramatic decline in the number of trainers and horses in training in the next two years.

Here’s an edited version of the blog:

My stable and my family have just experienced three potentially life-changing days. The grooms’ strike at Randjesfontein has left us contemplating the future.

I’d like to believe that we as a family and as a stable have been the most pro-active in the country at improving the lot of our grooms.

Over the last 15 years I have been sending grooms around the world, to the USA, the UK, Dubai, Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong. Every year I employ a group of South African grooms in the UAE for four or five months. They live in the Sheraton Hotel with me and get paid a substantial wage as well as still getting their SA wages. They also receive massive bonuses of between R20,000 and R100,000.