It’s My Turn, says Anton Marcus as he bounces back from injury

Anton Marcus made a triumphant return from injury and put It’s My Turn firmly in the frame for a tilt at the Vodacom Durban July with a convincing 2.25-length win over stablemate and last year’s winner Mr Winsome in the Grade 3 Track & Ball Derby at Scottsville on Saturday.

The five-year-old Dynasty gelding had not won a race since the Grade 1 Cape Derby in January 2016, but was the best handicapped runner under these conditions and went off a 10-3 second favourite behind progressive youngster American Landing.

Ollivander set fair if unspectacular fractions, with It’s My Turn second and outsider Silver De Lange also right up there. In his usual fashion, American Landing raced in mid division. The eventual winner came off the bit early and halfway up the straight appeared to be coming under pressure from American Landing, as well as Mr Winsome, who was running on stoutly.