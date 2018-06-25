Zulu Dawn and impi to put rivals to the spear

Smart punters try to sniff out jockey-trainer combinations with good strike rates – even if the individuals involved are not near the top of championship logs. These lucrative partnerships can fly under the punditry radar in the hubbub of daily racing.

One team worth following at the moment is trainer Stuart Pettigrew and jockey Marco van Rensburg. These two excellent horsemen have combined 59 times in the current season and have run first, second or third 19 times – a handy hit rate of more than 30% for the judicious Place bet punters out there.

Pettigrew and Van Rensburg will be chatting on three occasions in the parade ring at tomorrow’s Vaal Outside course meet- ing and at least two of those chats could result in prize money.

One of them involves Zulu Dawn in Race 8, a FM 84 Handicap and the top-rated event of the day.

This well-named three-year- old by Await The Dawn out of Ithala is primed for a third career victory. She has also clocked up several places in 10 outings and in her last race went down by just 0.25 lengths after her rider lost his crop while leading with 100m of 1400m left to run.