De Kock bullish about five Classic hopefuls

Mike de Kock saddles five runners of the 14 to line up in Saturday’s R2 million SA Classic over 1800m at Turffontein on the Standside track, something we have not seen in a few years.
Over the past few years De Kock’s best three-year-old’s were already in quarantine and all ready to be shipped off to Dubai for the following year’s Dubai Carnival. The decision to now keep the younger horses in South Africa and only send them when they are four years old has taken us back to the good old days when runners from the stable dominated the big races.
Assistant Mathew de Kock is fairly bullish about their quintet of runners in Saturday’s Grade 1 race, headed up by Like A Panther who went off to Cape Town for the season but did not have things go his way.
“He didn’t have a good time in Cape Town but now that he’s back in Joburg he is doing very well,” said De Kock yesterday.
“He’s been working very well, he’s drawn well at No 1 and I’m very happy with him. The only concern is that I would have liked to have one run before the Classic but he is not short of work. I would say I have a slight preference for him.”
Royal Crusade, Noble Secret and Pietro Mascagni all ran in the Gauteng Guineas over 1600m last month and finished third, fourth and sixth respectively. Just 1.55 lengths separated them but as Pietro Mascagni had to jump from barrier No 12 and this time is beautifully positioned at No 3, he could have the edge over his stable companions.
“They’re all in the same boat,” said De Kock. “Their prep has gone very well and all three will be better suited to the extra 200m. I think Royal Crusade will be at his best in the SA Derby next month but he has shown he can be competitive at this level. Noble Secret has a good draw again and everything has gone well for him.
“Pietro Mascagni is in good form and is improving with every run and this time he has a good draw.”
Their final runner is Alshibaa. “We’re trying blinkers this time and we’re hoping for improvement but he might be a li le outclassed in this company.”
In the R1-million Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic they saddle two strong runners Gauteng Fillies Guineas winner and runner-up Takingthepeace and Silver Thursday respectively. Takingthepeace is the only runner capable of winning the R1-million Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara.
“Everything has gone smoothly between the races, besides the draw,” said De Kock. “Last time she was drawn No 7 and now she jumps from No 14.
“But in the Guineas she did come from last and passed the whole field, that’s the one positive way to look at the draw. But I’m happy with her and 1800m shouldn’t be a problem.”
They have not decided as to whether Takingthepeace will run in the SA Oaks but De Kock has taken a philosophical approach to that decision. “If she wins on Saturday we’ll think about it.”
He added that Silver Thursday is a more likely Wilgerbosdri SA Oaks contender. “The further she goes the be er she’ll be so she is our Oaks runner. She will be fine over this 1800m, though.
“Last time she still had some meat on the bone so she will improve on her Guineas run. I suppose No 10 draw is not the worst barrier position you can have.”
Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.