De Kock bullish about five Classic hopefuls

Over the past few years De Kock’s best three-year-old’s were already in quarantine and all ready to be shipped off to Dubai for the following year’s Dubai Carnival. The decision to now keep the younger horses in South Africa and only send them when they are four years old has taken us back to the good old days when runners from the stable dominated the big races.

Assistant Mathew de Kock is fairly bullish about their quintet of runners in Saturday’s Grade 1 race, headed up by Like A Panther who went off to Cape Town for the season but did not have things go his way.

“He didn’t have a good time in Cape Town but now that he’s back in Joburg he is doing very well,” said De Kock yesterday.

“He’s been working very well, he’s drawn well at No 1 and I’m very happy with him. The only concern is that I would have liked to have one run before the Classic but he is not short of work. I would say I have a slight preference for him.”

Royal Crusade, Noble Secret and Pietro Mascagni all ran in the Gauteng Guineas over 1600m last month and finished third, fourth and sixth respectively. Just 1.55 lengths separated them but as Pietro Mascagni had to jump from barrier No 12 and this time is beautifully positioned at No 3, he could have the edge over his stable companions.