Delpech to get punters away to a flyer

Champion jockey Anthony Delpech should get punters away to a good start at the Greyville Polytrack on Wednesday when teamed up with Dean Kannemeyer-trained What a Moon in Race 1, a Maiden Plate over 1800m.

The well-bred three-year-old had Delpech aboard in his last run on the Polytrack four runs back when a half-length runner-up. The gelding confirmed his current wellbeing in his last two outings when a close second over 1400m on grass at Greyville, and then a creditable 3.25-length fifth out of 13 at Scottsville where he was slow out and ran into traffic problems as well. With a good inside draw he will be tough to beat.

The best of the others are Secret Service, Sheman, Glitterrock and Prince Ardent.

Duncan Howells-trained Fire Song (Anton Marcus) is improving with each and his winning turn could come in Race 2, a Maiden Plate over 1800m. The three-year-old has raced twice on the Polytrack and that was in his last two outings when he finished third and fourth.

The colt’s principal rivals are Mutawaary, Shine Up and Bonjour Baby.

Race 3, a Maiden Plate over 1400m could go the way of What A Storm out of Gareth van Zyl’s stable with in-form Warren Kennedy up. The three-year-old proved he is fit and ready in his last outing when a promising second in a 1000m Barrier Trial.

Also in with claims are Q Behind Me, Wine Dark Sea and The Private.

Kannemeyer-trained Quakeshake with Delpech up looks a standout bet in Race 4, a Maiden Plate (F&M) over 1400m. After her three moderate runs at Kenilworth, the three-year-old returned after a five-month layoff with an inspiring close second on the Polytrack over 1200m. The filly is well drawn again and should exit the maiden ranks.

She could be followed home by Fonteyn, The Gardner Girl and Spirit Bird.

Three-year-old Fast Looks (Gunter Wrogemann) out of Louis Goosen’s stable is overdue for a win, but that could come in Race 5, a Maiden Plate (F&M) over 1400m. This filly showed smart pace on the Polytrack in her penultimate outing when fourth over 1200m, and was not disgraced next time when switched to Scottsville and finishing seventh out of 16 over 1200m. She could be rewarded this time when back at the Polytrack.

Parallelogram, Easy Peasy and Golden Minaret make most appeal of the remainder.

The same combination has a brighter chance of success in Race 6 with top-weight Yaas who contests a MR 73 Handicap (F&M) over 1000m. Wrogemann was aboard in the three-year-old’s penultimate outing when a clear-cut winner over the course and distance which was followed up with a game close fourth over 1000m at Scottsville. With the advantage of pole position the combination should be in the winner’s enclosure this time.

Others worthy of consideration are Ginger Biscuit, Je Suis Silver and We’re Watching You.

