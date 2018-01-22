Holly Bush Henry can post his fourth win at Fakenham

London – Holly Bush Henry can defy top weight today in the Wendling Handicap Chase at Fakenham.

Phil Middleton has got a new lease of life out of the seven-year old this season and he is looking for his fourth win of the campaign.

Last time out he was fourth to Tintern Theatre, who travelled like the class horse of the race in Saturday’s Peter Marsh at Haydock before conditions found him out.

Holly Bush Henry was dropped 1.5kg by the handicapper for that Kempton run but time may show it was a decent event, it was certainly a different class to which he finds himself in now.

While Middleton has entrusted the ride to conditional jockeys of late, he does so again but it seems like something of a cheat branding James Bowen in that class.

It is hard to see beyond Rio Quinto in the 4800m novice hurdle.

Olly Murphy’s five-year-old won by half the track at this course on his hurdling debut in December and looks well above average.

Having finished in the money over 3200m in his point-to-point days, the expectancy is for him to thrive over this longer distance. In spite of a penalty, he ought to prove too smart for this lot.

Sonnetist has been in fine fettle of late and should not be far away from the winner’s enclosure in the Betway Marathon Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The four-year-old gelding was a good winner over 2200m at Southwell in December and arguably did just as well at Kempton earlier in the month.

Sonnetist had no chance against Flight Of Fantasy, who breezed five lengths clear, but David Evans’ representative had the remainder of the 12-runner field well cooked.

This son of Poet’s Voice will be trying this 2800m trip for the first time but it looks a logical punt from what he has so far achieved on a racecourse.

Evans will also be satisfied that Sonnetist races off the same mark as at Kempton.

Those sweet on Sonnetist cannot possibly ignore Flight Of Fantasy, who reports for duty 30 minutes later.

The four-year-old filly has been walloped by the assessor following that Kempton cakewalk, yet she is clearly in a very happy place ahead of the 2400m Betway Handicap.

Jockey Kieran O’Neill will be keen to get into a commanding position aboard Flight Of Fantasy, who is unlikely to be pegged back if she is afforded a soft lead. – Press Association.

