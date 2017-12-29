Greeff and Cheyne to dominate at Fairview

Following the champion trainer-jockey combination of Alan Greeff and Greg Cheyne at today’s meeting at the Fairview Polytrack could help punters get back much festive season expenses.

Their first strike is likely to come in Race 3 with Mamba Mania who contests a Maiden Plate (Fillies and Mares) over 1900m.

This four-year-old, who has been unplaced only three times in her 14 starts, comes off two inspiring runs over 1900m at the Polytrack with Aldo Domeyer and Charles Ndlovu aboard respectively. The filly had to settle for second place on both occasions, but with Cheyne called on and having the advantage of pole position, the filly rates the best bet on the card.

The combination will be tough to beat in Race 5 when teamed up with three-time winner Another Night in MR 76 Handicap (Fillies and Mares) over 1600m. This four-year-old lost form after recording her third career win in March but has shown good progress in her last three outings with Cheyne up and finishing in the runner-up spot, more so, last time, when carrying 59.5kg and only going under by half a length in a MR 76 Handicap over 1600m. She has a wide draw to contend with but should be up to the task.

Her main rivals are Katies Jay, Widow’s Lamp and Queen Justine.

Though coming off a layoff after being gelded, three-year-old Kimberley Star (Cheyne) out of Greeff’s stable has the right credentials to make a winning return in Race 6, a Progress Plate over 1400m. This son of Ideal World was a clear-cut winner in his penultimate outing in the 1400m Champion Juvenile Cup at Fairview. Then next time when having his first run as a three-year-old and ridden by Anton Marcus, he was not disgraced as he clipped heels in the running and had to be checked but still managed to finish fourth in a R1-million restricted sales race over 1400m at Scottsville. The gelding is likely to be primed and ready to record his third career win.

The combination has a bright chance of success in the last three races on the card with top-weight Quinelia in Race 7 over 1200m, then in Race 8 over 1000m with Butterfly Spirit, and the final event should see Suave make it two wins in a row.

