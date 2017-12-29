Diamond to dazzle in Southwell Stayers Handicap

Kohinoor Diamond let down her supporters last time but should be given chance to redeem herself in the Betway Stayer’s Handicap at Southwell.

This three-year-old’s record of just one win in seven outings to date is hardly encouraging, but it is interesting to see her hiked up to 3200m for the first time here.

Sir Mark Prescott is a past master of such bold moves and after Kohinoor Diamond won over 2000m at Chelmsford in October, he wasted little time in pitching up to 2400m.

This Excelebration filly has been found wanting in both outings at that distance, though, most recently when a three-length eighth after racing awkwardly in the closing stages at Lingfield.

Kohinoor Diamond is perhaps not the most straightforward of horses, but she clearly has ability and must be considered with a handy pull in the weights.

Red Stripes was just edged out by Pearl Acclaim on his most recent start at Southwell and can gain deserved compensation in the Betway Dash Handicap.

He hung a bit in the finish that day which probably did not help his chances much and while a 1.5kg hike is hardly a positive, it must be remembered he was good enough to win off a perch of 84 a couple of years ago.

Copain De Classe should go well in the Sunbets Chase at Doncaster. This five-year-old gelding found Benatar too good at Ascot last month but given that one has gone on to Grade 2 success, that may have been a very decent run.

Paul Nicholls has been far from hard on Copain De Classe, having chalked up just six outings for him in two years, but he looks an animal full of potential.

Stablemate Antartica De Thaix is also respected in the Sunbets Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares’ Chase.

This seven-year-old grey made a nice return to action after a long absence at Market Rasen last month, when second to Mia’s Storm in a Listed race over 4800m.

Back over an extended 4000m, she should take a heck of a lot of stopping.

Faugheen is seemingly back and firing on all cylinders this season so it would be folly to oppose him in the Ryanair Hurdle at Leopardstown.

He put Jezki to the sword by 16 lengths in the Morgiana on his return and should only improve for the outing.

Monalee can do the business in the other Grade 1 on the card, the Neville Hotels Novice Chase.

– Press Association

