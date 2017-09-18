Capri and Moore a class apart in St Leger

Winner of the Irish Derby, Capri missed his intended prep race for Doncaster when absent from the Great Voltigeur and his stamina had yet to be tested over the 2800m St Leger trip.

But none of this mattered for the 3-1 favourite. What ultimately propelled Capri to a second Classic was his own inherent talent and that of the man in the saddle, who was winning the St Leger for the first time and completing a full house of British Classics in the process.

Moore hardly revelled in wearing the oversized winning rider’s cap, but the performance of Capri did impress him.