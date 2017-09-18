Capri and Moore a class apart in St Leger

Class came to the fore in the 241st St Leger as Capri and Ryan Moore combined to win the William Hill-backed Classic and provide trainer Aidan O’Brien with yet another high point in what has been a memorable 2017 for Ballydoyle.
Winner of the Irish Derby, Capri missed his intended prep race for Doncaster when absent from the Great Voltigeur and his stamina had yet to be tested over the 2800m St Leger trip.
But none of this mattered for the 3-1 favourite. What ultimately propelled Capri to a second Classic was his own inherent talent and that of the man in the saddle, who was winning the St Leger for the first time and completing a full house of British Classics in the process.
Moore hardly revelled in wearing the oversized winning rider’s cap, but the performance of Capri did impress him.
“He’s a very good horse, he’s an Irish Derby winner and a Group 2-winning two-year-old as well,” Moore said. “He’s run in a lot of good races this year, he’s a very good horse and very honest.
“It was a good Leger and the first three home are horses that are very good. I think it was a very classy performance and the form will stand up well from this.” Capri followed Milan, Brian Boru, Scorpion and Leading Light in becoming a St Leger winner for O’Brien and the Coolmore partners, and the trainer was struck by how deep the grey dug.
“He’s a horse that has a lot of class,” O’Brien said. “He’s won an Irish Derby and it’s his class that’s won that today. He’s a mile-and-a-half (2400m) horse but he’s got the pace for a mile and a quarter (2000m).
“A mile and a half is where he’ll really show his ability. He’s also got courage and stamina. It was a great performance.”
While O’Brien celebrated his 18th Group/Grade 1 of the season, he was quick to praise the performances of his riders after The Anvil had set a searing gallop.
He said: “If anybody wanted to go faster (than The Anvil) they could but everyone was happy where they were. Ryan hadn’t ridden Capri since the Beresford, so that was a worry, but he gave him a class ride.
“Seamus (He ernan) has always believed in the horse. He rides him at home, in a lot of his work and his races and he’s always believed in how much class he has. Everyone’s delighted.”
Capri was cut to 20-1 (from 25) by Ladbrokes and Paddy Power for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, and O’Brien added: “We thought Capri would actually improve for this race as he had a hiccup before York. The Arc is something we’ll think about for him. – www.racingpost.com
