Koos Nkale a great example of racing transformation

Columnists 20 hours ago

Every application from a black person for racing colours is quietly celebrated by most in the racing fold – and when those colours are carried to victory a feel-good atmosphere pervades the game.

Mike Moon
11 Nov 2020
04:12:57 PM
it is horse owners’ money that powers the game and it is owners who ultimately run it. Picture: iStock

For South African racing’s future to look brighter, there must be more transformation. Importantly, racing needs an influx of black owners. For it is horse owners’ money that powers the game and it is owners who ultimately run it. A dwindling group of white owners is clearly unsustainable and the economic future of South Africa is inevitably in majority black hands. Anyone with half a brain knows this, of course. There might be pockets of prejudice in racing, even racism, but there is no strong sense of whitey wanting to cling on to the death in an enclave. Indeed, every...

