 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Sleeping soundly: The importance of a good night’s rest

Columnists 19 mins ago

One thing you can do to get through the night uninterrupted is by improving your serotonin and melatonin levels, which means eating correctly

Sean van Staden
20 Sep 2020
09:42:02 AM
PREMIUM!
Sleeping soundly: The importance of a good night’s rest

Sean van Staden

Has anyone ever asked you, “Why are you overreacting and why are you so emotional?” The reason you might be feeling this way is because you are not getting enough quality sleep and your brain is in a state of emotional irrationality and hyperreactivity. Matt Walker, a sleep scientist, and a group of researchers conducted a study with two sample groups of participants. One group had a full night of rest and the other group was sleep deprived. The next morning an MRI scan was taken of each groups’ brains to see what was happening under the hood. Researchers focused...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Minister’s bodyguard leaves loaded gun on plane

Springboks Springboks must play in the Rugby Championship – De Villiers

Business News UIF Ters payments to resume on Monday

Business News Comair to delist from JSE as business rescue plan adopted

Society Granny turns plastic waste, bottles into ecobricks


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.