Bosch has a relatively small string of 28 horses in his main yard, yet lies a lofty fourth on the KwaZulu-Natal trainers’ log (and 25th on the national one), while his winning ratio for the 2019/2020 season is nearly 15% – a stat bettered by only a handful of, mostly, much bigger stables around the country.

You’d expect him to be a bit fed up with lockdown and a sensational spell being rudely interrupted. But the effervescent, gregarious man remains engagingly upbeat.

“It’s been a bit frustrating, but what will be will be. It’s not in my hands and I love my job anyway; working with animals every day.

“I can’t believe I’m paid to do what I do – I love it so much,” he chuckles.

Bosch reckons the six-week break from racing has been a blessing for many horses; allowing those carrying minor injuries or feeling fatigued a chance to heal and rejuvenate.

He regrets no-one thought to implement the disruptive African horse sickness vaccine regime during lockdown. As it is, each racehorse will have to be off racing for a few more weeks before the December deadline for AHS inoculation.

The suspension of racing necessitated adjustments at Summerveld training centre near Hillcrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Obviously, we had to reduce the regular fast gallops for horses near top form. We’ve had to keep them ticking over at a slightly lower level – but with an eye on racing starting up again, hopefully in May.

“The government realised we had to keep working horses – you can’t keep a 500kg athlete shut in a box all day. This is a very big estate, so distancing during work is normal.”

Another key change was to the feed. “We had to take horses off the ‘high-octane’ stuff, the high-energy feed they get when in competition, and go to a softer mix.”

Bosch accords his staff much credit for their dedication in trying times. Under the regulations, his 30-odd grooms have had to stay in their Summerveld quarters throughout lockdown. In appreciation, trainers and racing operator Gold Circle have heavily subsidised stable staff’s food – by more than 80% – over the period.

The beginning of May is targeted for racing to restart – behind closed doors with no spectators and only essential workers allowed on course. Revised fixture calendars have been issued and trainers are eagerly planning campaigns for their horses.

Bosch has one of his stars, newly-gelded three-year-old Padre Pio, down for a race on 6 May – a prep outing ahead of a series of bigger assignments during the KwaZulu-Natal winter season. There is no immediate assignation for Born To Perform, but he will be aimed at lucrative features in coming months.

Approaching his mid-60s, former jockey, farrier and breeder Dennis Bosch is mustard-keen to race again. And he certainly has no inclination to retire: “I feel 18 years old!”

