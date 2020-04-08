 
 
Columnists 8.4.2020 04:52 pm

Two years since the fall of Anthony Delpech

Mike Moon & Anthony Delpech
HAPPY DAYS. Anthony Delpech.

Former champion jockey Anthony Delpech has marked the second anniversary of the fall that ended his career with a poignant social media post.

Remembered for his meticulous professionalism and good judgement of pace, Delpech was twice champion jockey of South Africa – in 1999 and 2003. He rode four Durban July winners: Classic Flag (1998), Greys Inn (2004), Bold Silvano (2010) and Igugu (2011). His long-time association with master trainer Mike de Kock helped build what was at times the epitome of South African racing excellence. He rode with great distinction in other parts of the world, too, notably in the fiercely competitive environment of Hong Kong, where his partnership with the great Vengeance Of Rain made him a local hero. Grade 1...
