Columnists 17.3.2020 06:29 pm

The betting show must go on

Mike Moon
There were few surprises in the coronavirus measures announced by South African horse racing’s assembled officials late on Monday afternoon.

In a nutshell, scheduled race meetings will continue – but behind closed doors “until further notice”. An industry-wide press release mentioned that the likes of the Prawn Festival at Turffontein on 4 April were cancelled, but made no reference to important non-racecourse events such as the upcoming National Yearling Sale in Germiston and the much-hailed European Union audit of disease protocols which could open up vital equine export channels for South Africa. The latter will surely be postponed due to visa issues, while it is difficult to see the sale going ahead on its due date of 22-24 April. Meanwhile,...
