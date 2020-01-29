 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columnists 29.1.2020 01:16 pm

Happy Year of the Rat to you

Mike Moon
PREMIUM!
Happy Year of the Rat to you

Picture: iStock

GONG xi fa cai! A happy and prosperous 2020! It’s not too late to wish people well for the Chinese New Year – because it only falls on Friday 25 January.

That date marks the start of the Year of the Rat, or, to be pedantic, the Year of the Metal Rat. One might think the Year of the Horse – such as 2014 – would be more auspicious for horseracing, but it’s the Rat that is said to bring the most good fortune to the world as a whole. That is because it is the first among the animals of the Chinese zodiac and denotes new beginnings. Which will be welcome news. The Chinese phrase quoted above means “cheers and beers”. Enough said. The story goes that the 12 animals...
Related Stories
Days of horses and parties, Garrett and Millard 28.1.2020
Spirit of Sea Cottage on the Highveld 24.1.2020
The fine art of naming racehorses: Part 2 22.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.