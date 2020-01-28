Days of horses and parties, Garrett and Millard

This shameful episode might have come from any Met of recent years, with the Cape’s biggest horse race almost better known for partying than galloping. But this sad tale comes from a newspaper account of the very first race meeting held in Cape Town – in 1797, on Green Point Common. The swimmer was a Mr Maxwell, secretary to the Cape’s British governor of the time, Lord Macartney. The London Morning Chronicle’s story noted: “In view of the special circumstance, Mr Maxwell was accorded a vice-regal pardon.” Little has changed in more than 200 years, apart from the vice-regal pardon....

