Columnists 22.1.2020

The fine art of naming racehorses: Part 2

Mike Moon
The fine art of naming racehorses: Part 2

Mike Moon

We’ve all heard about parents giving their kids embarrassing names – as in the song ‘A Boy Named Sue’, or musician Frank Zappa calling one of his offspring Muffin Pigeon.

Luckily people can change the labels stuck on them by drug-addled or celebrity-obsessed folks. Dumb animals can’t right such wrongs of owners, but at least they are oblivious to how silly – or witty – humans can get. Racehorses, in particular, often end up with daft names – as revealed here last week. Indeed, there would appear to be no end to the madness. UK race commentators have been asked to describe the performance of the horse Thenameescapesme – as in, “… and the winner is … Thenameescapesme”. Then there are Chocfulladrugs, Givemeanothername, Hahahahaha, Aaarrrrr and Maythehorsebewithyou. The shortest name...
