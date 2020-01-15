 
 
Columnists 15.1.2020 12:35 pm

Jockeys face slings and arrows of outrageous fortune

Mike Moon
It’s famously the only occupation that requires an ambulance to follow you as you do your job.

Who’d want to be a jockey? There are clear positives to riding racehorses for a living – such as the exhilaration of travelling at high speed on a galloping steed; and being the centre of attention when your mount wins the race, looking across an excited throng and snapping photographers from the heights of the saddle. And then there’s the money – if you’re successful. But within these attractions are seeds of pain and anguish. For one thing, it’s a dangerous business: parting company with half a ton of striving horseflesh bumping along at 60 kays an hour can leave...
