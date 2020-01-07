 
 
Columnists 7.1.2020

How Richard Maponya’s racehorses galloped over apartheid

Mike Moon
How Richard Maponya's racehorses galloped over apartheid

Dr Richard Maponya. Image: Soweto Urban

Back when apartheid blighted South Africa, the turf was the unlikely setting for a show of social and political defiance.

In 1982, at the height of racial oppression and the struggle against it, a horse called Another Colour won a race in Joburg, the jockey resplendent in the yellow, green and black stripe of the banned African National Congress. The crowd – at least the black section of it – was ecstatic. “They were yelling, yodelling and singing like it was a wedding,” later recalled Mike Azzie, who trained the winner for owner Dr Richard Maponya. Maponya – who died this week at 99 – was by far the most successful black businessman in the country during the bad old...
