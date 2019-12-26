 
 
26.12.2019

When the gamble was the game

Mike Moon
Picture: iStock

There was a time when the trainers were the biggest gamblers too, though much has now changed.

The trainer took no chances when his big-race runner turned in a sensational training gallop. A stable apprentice jockey jumped off the horse and couldn’t stop yammering on about how fast the critter had travelled. The trainer realised that if the talkative appy went around shouting his mouth off it would ruin the betting odds for the connections. So, the wily gent simply “detained” the young man for a few days, locking him up in the stable feed-room to ensure word didn’t get out about the “good thing”. I’m assured this incident actually took place in South Africa in the...
