Columnists 18.12.2019 01:56 pm

Meet Cape Town’s ‘young-gun’ couple

Mike Moon
Meet Cape Town's 'young-gun' couple

Lucinda Woodruff and Adam Marcus. Picture: Twitter/@lucindaWoodruff

The most heartening thing in horse racing at present is the emergence of much young talent in the riding and training ranks.

At Kenilworth on Saturday, Adam Marcus burst on to the big stage when he led in his first Grade 1 winner, Missisippi Burning, after she’d walloped her opposition in the Cape Fillies Guineas. Just 35 minutes earlier, Marcus was standing in the same hallowed space with Vardy, a four-year-old gelding who’d just landed the young trainer his first Grade 2 victory – the Green Point Stakes. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine my first Grade 1 and Grade 2 coming one after the other like that,” said Marcus this week. That was not all. Marcus’s girlfriend, Lucinda Woodruff,...
