 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columnists 26.11.2019 05:06 pm

Dingaan remembered as shooting stars go into battle

Mike Moon
PREMIUM!
Dingaan remembered as shooting stars go into battle

What is 19th century Zulu king Dingaan doing on the programme for Saturday’s Gauteng Summer Cup race meeting at Turffontein?

The Grade 2 Dingaans is the main supporting feature race of the day, with promising young Highveld-trained horses galloping to establish a provisional pecking order for the three-year-old “classics” that lie ahead. It has been this way for more than 50 years – though the Dingaans race name is even older. The earliest record I can find is from 1920, when a Dingaan’s Handicap, run at Turffontein, was won by a horse called Make Believe. Back then, the race was open to all comers, but conditions changed down the years with restriction to precocious three-year-olds arriving in 1960. But where...
Related Stories
Get rich with the Summer Cup 25.11.2019
Terrance Millard, the master horseman with just a smidgeon of luck 22.11.2019
No sex please, we’re buying a racehorse 20.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.