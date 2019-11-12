 
 
12.11.2019

Grasp the AHS nettle, says De Kock

Mike Moon
When a midge about 3cm long bit a horse in Nietgedacht, north of Joburg, earlier this month, it set off racing’s latest crisis.

That one bite threw the immediate future of South Africa’s feature race programme into uncertainty, with prospects of the upcoming Western Cape summer season ending up a damp squib. The tiny biting midge, Culicoides imicola, is the most feared creature in the equine world as it carries the dreaded African horse sickness (AHS). About 80% of horses die once they’ve got the killer virus. Panic spreads on word of a “confirmed case” of AHS – like the one reported from Nietgedacht at the weekend. National veterinary authorities have strict rules for an AHS outbreak – notably bans on horses moving...
