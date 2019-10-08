 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columnists 8.10.2019 07:06 pm

Winning Ways charts new path on YouTube

Mike Moon
PREMIUM!
Winning Ways charts new path on YouTube

Mike Moon

James Goodman and Paul Lafferty are two of the most engaging and entertaining characters in South African racing.

Their double-act, with its jokey, blokey banter, reminds old-timers of the fun and games of the glory days of the sport during the 1960s and 1970s. It was perhaps inevitable that the two Durban-based trainers who moonlighted as TV presenters would team up for a talk show. It was named Winning Ways, was recorded in the Gold Circle studio at Greyville and aired once a week on DStv’s channel 239 Tellytrack. The production has never been particularly slick or professional-looking, – with Laff and James not always on cue – but it has built a solid following among die-hard racing...
Related Stories
Durban Demon spooks them in Hong Kong 7.10.2019
How racegoers flirt with Lady Luck 6.10.2019
Spring in the step of Buffalo Bill Cody 4.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.