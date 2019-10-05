 
 
Columnists 5.10.2019 10:26 am

Old man Silvano has the ladies queueing up

Mike Moon
Silvano

The first Sunday of September was a red-letter day for Silvano, champion thoroughbred stallion supreme.

It was the first time this year the big fellow had got a leg over – so to speak. In horse racing parlance, it was his first covering, or mating, of the 2019 breeding season. It was also a pleasing moment for the syndicate that owns Silvano. The two mares who dropped in on him each paid R250 000 for the privilege. Or, rather, their owners did. That’s what it costs for a few minutes with the current king of the breeding shed – non-refundable if things don’t pan out as hoped. The chap’s done his job, you see. Indeed,...
