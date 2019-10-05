Old man Silvano has the ladies queueing up

It was the first time this year the big fellow had got a leg over – so to speak. In horse racing parlance, it was his first covering, or mating, of the 2019 breeding season. It was also a pleasing moment for the syndicate that owns Silvano. The two mares who dropped in on him each paid R250 000 for the privilege. Or, rather, their owners did. That’s what it costs for a few minutes with the current king of the breeding shed – non-refundable if things don’t pan out as hoped. The chap’s done his job, you see. Indeed,...

Indeed, the first week of September was significant for all South Africa’s 70-odd registered stallions as the official covering season opened on 1 September and mares were criss-crossing the country, travelling in horse boxes to assignations with males of the species.

The guys stay at home during this busy time as they must conserve their energy. A stallion might have to attend to three or four female visitors each day – for four long months. Tough work, but someone’s got to do it.

Silvano will only see 60 mares this year – down from 80 in 2018 and more in earlier years – as he’s getting on a bit and his minders at Maine Chance Farms near Robertson in Western Cape are keen to keep him fit and firing for as long as possible.

And he has been firing – being crowned South Africa’s Champion Sire for the past three years and for the fourth time overall. That would be a remarkable achievement for any stallion, let alone one that’s 23. Not many stallions live that long and almost none are still fertile and agile at such advanced age.

Silvano easily outranks his rivals in terms of fee, with the R250 000 only reached in South Africa before by legendary sires Jet Master and Western Winter.

By comparison, other leading sires in South Africa – the likes of Gimmethegreenlight, Do It Again and Flower Alley – are in the range of R50 000 to R75 000 a pop. At the opposite end of the scale, a couple of thousand rand for a live foal is pretty standard.

Silvano boasts a phenomenal 69% winners-to-runner ratio, so he’s in demand with all top breeders. He has fathered 22 Grade 1 winners, including Durban July champions Bold Silvano, Heavy Metal and Marinaresco, as well as South Africa’s current boom horse Hawwaam.

Maine Chance financial manager Margaret Louw reports that Silvano’s winning ways go beyond the blood. He also has a winning personality, conducting himself “like a gentleman” as his goes about his work.

His stable and paddock at the heart of the farm, with views of nearby mountains and fillies and foals in rolling pastures, might also contribute to the relaxed demeanour. As might the special apples he gets each day as enjoys a physiotherapy session to keep him supple.

Silvano’s stellar racing career, with victories in several countries, is testament to this marvellous temperament.

Louw reveals that he got the best early training any horse could hope for – courtesy of the legendary Monty Roberts. The American horse whisperer first came to international attention after working with horses – including Silvano as a new-born foal – at Fahrhof stud farm in Germany, which is also owned by the Jacobs family of Maine Chance.

