Columnists 4.10.2019 06:32 pm

Spring in the step of Buffalo Bill Cody

Mike Moon
Mike Moon

A double bill of Grade 2 features kicks off the Highveld Spring Season at Turffontein on Saturday.

The Spring Challenge and the Spring Fillies & Mares Challenge hold a lot interest for racing fans as they have drawn high-class fields and will provide vital pointers to the big summer races ahead. These 1450m contests on the Big T’s Inside track offer trainers a perfect opportunity to sharpen up good gallopers after their late-winter breaks and to throw in some precocious three-year-olds with older horses to gauge how smart they are. Buffalo Bill Cody steps out onto the turf for the first time since his slightly disappointing fifth place to Rainbow Bridge in the Champions’ Challenge at Greyville...
