Spring in the step of Buffalo Bill Cody

The Spring Challenge and the Spring Fillies & Mares Challenge hold a lot interest for racing fans as they have drawn high-class fields and will provide vital pointers to the big summer races ahead. These 1450m contests on the Big T’s Inside track offer trainers a perfect opportunity to sharpen up good gallopers after their late-winter breaks and to throw in some precocious three-year-olds with older horses to gauge how smart they are. Buffalo Bill Cody steps out onto the turf for the first time since his slightly disappointing fifth place to Rainbow Bridge in the Champions’ Challenge at Greyville...

Buffalo Bill Cody steps out onto the turf for the first time since his slightly disappointing fifth place to Rainbow Bridge in the Champions’ Challenge at Greyville some 70 days ago. Before that, the Irish import by Redoute’s Choice had won six of his seven starts and had a reputation of being just about the biggest bomb in maestro Mike de Kock’s yard – a rather hefty claim.

Buffalo Bill Cody is installed as a 12-10 favourite for the Spring Challenge, even though the stable has said his first seasonal target is the Grade 2 Charity Mile in a few weeks’ time.

This five-year-old is probably looking for a tad more ground than this 1450m on a tight track, but he is a very classy act and if anywhere near racing fitness – and if positioned handily from a wide-ish No 12 draw – should have measure of his opponents.

Second favourite is Geoff Woodruff-trained Zouaves, a wonderfully consistent six-year-old who loves this venue and must be included in all bets.

Former champion Sean Tarry saddles one of his frontliners in Chimichuri Run, who must also be considered.

Three-year-olds Putontheredlight and Ehsaan – from the De Kock and Tarry stables respectively – must be watched off featherweights.

The fillies contest presents a similar conundrum, with De Kock-Tarry youngsters Gin Fizz and Sidonie sitting in joint second-favouritism at 11-2 – just below four-year-old Vistula from red-hot Paul Peter’s stable.

Sidonie’s 9.25-length victory in her debut two weeks ago suggested something special. From a good draw and with just 51kgs to carry, those odds might not last too long.

Betting for Saturday, Turffontein:

Race 7 – Spring Challenge

12-10 Buffalo Bill Cody; 5-1 Zouaves; 8-1 Chimichuri Run; 9-1 Infamous Fox; 10-1 Prince Of Kahal; 12-1 Putontheredlight; 14-1 Ehsaan; 16-1 Angel’s Power; 18-1 Will Pays; 22-1 and upwards the others.

Race 7 – Spring Fillies and Mares Challenge

5-2 Vistula; 11-2 Gin Fizz, Sidonie; 15-2 Spiritofthegroove; 9-1 Cascapedia; 10-1 Schippers; 12-1 Perfect Tigress; 15-1 Pool Party; 20-1 Green Top; 25-1 and upwards the others.

