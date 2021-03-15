Greyville banker is no secret to the punters

Secret Is Ours is just about the best bet on the card at Greyville on Monday. After an eye-catching runner-up performance in his last run, the three-year-old looks likely to break his maiden in Race 4 over 1600m of the Polytrack.

The handicappers were so impressed by that last showing at Scottsville they hiked the grey’s merit rating a whole 11 points – from 65 to 76. Jockey Anton Marcus also noticed and nabbed the follow-up ride.

A change of stables, gelding and a step up in distance are among the factors to have brought along Secret Is Ours, following a moderate record as a juvenile colt in 2020.

Trainer Gareth van Zyl decided on the unkindest cut when the young horse came to his yard – from that of his father Gavin. The benefits became evident when Secret Is Ours finished fourth in a 1400m race on the Poly in mid-January – after wasting energy misbehaving at the start.

A month later, over 1600m at Scottsville, he flew up from midfield to finish just 0.25 lengths behind winner Legislate’s Dance.

That improvement makes Secret Is Out the most progressive runner in Monday’s Maiden Plate, particularly jumping from a No 2 draw and with master Marcus steering. He is a worthy candidate for bankerdom.

The main threat appears to come from Montana Sky, who has been a consistent place-getter but hasn’t broken his duck in 23 runs to date.

Another decent bet – and a possible banker – lines up in the next event on the programme, Race 5, another Maiden Plate.

Nicely bred colt Broadway made his debut in mid-February and showed his inexperience by dropping to stone last at the 1600m start, then lagging 10 lengths off the pace at halfway – before being woken up by jockey Serino Moodley and charging through the field to finish four lengths adrift of winner Jackinapot.

Trainer Lezeanne Forbes has switched from turf to Poly and upped the distance to 1900m, which should suit a son of Dynasty.

Selections

Race 1:

8 Crimson Causeway, 5 Danse Milord, 6 Red Juniper, 1 Frederica

Race 2:

4 Beat It, 9 Winter Waves, 3 Life Goes On, 1 Pacific Winter

Race 3:

Perfect Display, 2 Princess Sabrina, 8 Lundy Island, 1 Spicy Hot

Race 4:

2 Secret Is Ours, 11 Montana Sky, 6 Parallel Universe, 8 Torben Spirit

Race 5:

7 Broadway, 6 Tilmeath, 11 Dark Fate, 1 The Grey Gremlin

Race 6:

6 Fever, 4 Santa Vittoria, 2 Jackman, 3 Golden Duck

Race 7:

7 What A Blast, 5 Straight Up, 3 Sea Sponge, 10 Cherokee Chief

Race 8:

2 Hereinafter, 3 Not Now Pussycat, 7 Kildonan Bay, 9 Colour Of Light

Pick 6

1,2,4,5,6,8 x 2 x 6,7,11 x 2,3,4,6 x 3,5,7 x 2,3,7 (R648)

PA

4,9 x 2,4,8 x 2 x 7 x 4,6 x 5,7 x 2,3 (R48)

